TÜRKIYES ROLE AS GUARANTOR FOR TRNC VITAL TO SECURITY OF TURKISH CYPRIOTS - EXPERTS

Türkiye's role as guarantor for TRNC vital to security of Turkish Cypriots - experts

Türkiye's role as a guarantor for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and presence in the region are vital for the security of the Turkish Cypriot people, experts told Anadolu.

The remarks by experts come as TRNC citizens prepare to vote in presidential elections on Sunday.

Emete Gozuguzelli, an associate professor at Ankara Social Sciences University, told Anadolu that these elections have the potential to mark a "turning point in terms of the national security and sovereign status of the Turkish Cypriots."

Gozuguzelli commented on the region's military and geopolitical developments, as well as Southern Cyprus' growing military cooperation with Israel, saying: "Neither Southern Cyprus, Greece, nor Israel wants Turkish Cypriots to be sovereign in this region."

This election is decisive for the future of the Turkish Cypriot people as well as the continuity of relations with Türkiye, she said, adding: "Türkiye means homeland. Türkiye means a guarantor power in Cyprus.

"Türkiye means a force ensuring peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean. Therefore, the Cyprus cause is a fundamental element of Türkiye's national cause."

Gozuguzelli highlighted Türkiye's crucial role on the island of Cyprus, emphasizing the significance of the two countries' bond.

- Deep-rooted military and political ties between TRNC, Türkiye

Professor Neriman Saygili, dean of Girne American University's Faculty of Communication, emphasized the democratic nature of the election process and the importance of maintaining relations with Ankara.

The security environment in the region makes Türkiye's role as a guarantor even more crucial, he said, stressing: "The presence of our motherland, Türkiye, is crucial."

Ankara always exerts "great efforts" to ensure the survival and larger international recognition of the TRNC, she added.

Saygili praised Türkiye for resolving the TRNC's water issue. He stressed that the TRNC must "absolutely" stand side by side with Ankara in the fields of energy and security.

Professor Ata Atun also emphasized that the upcoming presidential election is "an election that will significantly impact the future of the TRNC."

Underlining the deep-rooted military and political ties between the TRNC and Türkiye, Atun said: "As long as the TRNC exists, the exclusive economic zone in the Eastern Mediterranean will be under the protection of the Republic of Türkiye.

"The Blue Homeland doctrine will be fully established."

He also highlighted Ankara's progress in the defense industry, saying: "Türkiye is the second-largest military power in NATO after the US.

"This is not only due to its troop numbers, but also to its domestically produced weapons, UAVs, and armed UAVs."

- Decades-long Cyprus problem

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the island led to Türkiye's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece, and the UK.

The Greek Cypriot Administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots single-handedly blocked a UN plan to end the longstanding dispute.