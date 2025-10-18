Iran says it’s no longer bound by UN restrictions on nuclear program

Iran announced Saturday that it is no longer bound by UN restrictions on its nuclear program, saying the term of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal, officially ended on Oct. 18, 2025.

A Foreign Ministry statement said the resolution, which allowed the reimposition of UN sanctions on Tehran, "has officially expired in line with the predetermined timeline."

The 10-year period defined by Resolution 2231, adopted on July 20, 2015, "ends today, Oct. 18," and that "all provisions, restrictions, and mechanisms related to Iran's nuclear program are terminated as of this date," it added.

Tehran called for the removal of its nuclear file from the Security Council's agenda and "must now be treated like that of any other non-nuclear-weapon state under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)."

The statement also accused the UK, France, and Germany of "bad faith" and attempting to use the resolution's mechanisms without adhering to their own commitments under the 2015 nuclear accord.

On Aug. 28, France, the UK, and Germany announced the activation of the "snapback" mechanism under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), accusing Iran of violating its commitments, a move that followed the US' unilateral withdrawal from the agreement.