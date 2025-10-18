FIRE BREAKS OUT AT BANGLADESHS MAIN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

A massive fire broke out at the cargo section of Bangladesh's main Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital Dhaka on Saturday, suspending all flights and landing operations, according to airport and fire service officials.

Huge smoke was engulfing the area, particularly in the cargo section, where imported goods are mainly stored.

As many as 36 units of firefighters joined the fight to douse the fire, while five more units were on the way to join the efforts, according to the fire service media cell.

Bangladesh's army, air force, and navy, along with two Border Guard platoons, also joined.

According to local TV reports, some people, including the firefighters, got injured while joining the efforts.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the number of injuries have yet to be released.

Local Channel24 TV, citing security guards, said huge quantity of garments, along with other goods, were included in the cargo section.

Explosions of chemicals in cans was also heard, intensifying the fire, it added.

Saturday's incident happened just days after this week two massive fires broke out in two factories in Dhaka and port city Chattogram, including a garment factory in Dhaka's Mirpur neighborhood killing at least 16 people and another in at the Export Processing Zone in Chattogram.





