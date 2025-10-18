Bangladeshi parties sign ‘July Charter’ for political reforms

Major Bangladeshi political parties signed a national charter Friday that proposes reforms in the administration and Constitution ahead of national elections in February.

Leaders from 25 parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the head of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, signed the "historic" July Charter in Dhaka.

The government formed a consensus commission in February and worked with political parties to propose reforms to "seal" the path of any possible fascism in Bangladesh, including by bringing back an interim caretaker government system, which was canceled by the previous government in 2011, led by Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina was ousted in a popular uprising last August and has since been in exile in India.

The charter is named for the month when the uprising began.

A UN report estimated that 1,400 people were killed in the uprising. Hasina faces several cases in Bangladesh, including charges related to mass killings.

But one of the key stakeholders, the Bangladesh Citizen Party (NCP), whose leaders led the uprising and later proposed Yunus' name to form the interim administration, has not signed the charter.

NCP said it can only sign the charter when the government gives it legal approval.

The government said it is working on having an option to sign the charter at a later date; however, it has yet to reach a consensus to implement the reforms.

Yunus, after signing the charter, said, "A new journey of Bangladesh begins with the signing of the July Charter," indicating that it would bring discipline to Bangladesh.

"This united voice of parties will lead us to have a credible national election in February next year in a festive manner," he added.





