Trump: ‘Somebody’ may act in Gaza under US auspices

US President Donald Trump warned Thursday that forces "very close, very nearby" could enter Gaza "under US auspices" if the Palestinian group Hamas fails to implement the terms of a Gaza ceasefire deal with Israel.

"I didn't say who would go in, but somebody will go in. It's not going to be us. We don't have to. There are people, very close, very nearby that will go and they'll do the trick, very easily, but under our auspices," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"It's calmed down. It's a tough neighborhood, we know that. We have a commitment from them, and I assume they're going to honor that commitment. I hope they do, and I know, I understand they brought back some additional bodies today," he added.

A Hamas leader on Thursday reaffirmed the group's commitment to the Gaza ceasefire agreement, saying it ensures "an end to the war, protection for our people from aggression, and the beginning of reconstruction."

Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 10 more captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire agreement.

The first phase of the deal was reached between Israel and Hamas earlier this month, based on a plan presented by Trump. Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.





