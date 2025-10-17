Trump says Putin wants to end Ukraine war, but Zelensky demurs

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Russia wanted to end its war in Ukraine, but President Volodymyr Zelensky instead suggested that Moscow sought to pursue its invasion.

Meeting Zelensky at the White House, Trump said President Vladimir Putin "wants to end the war," after Zelensky said that the Russian leader was "not ready" for peace.

Trump says hopes war will end without Ukraine needing Tomahawks

Trump suggested Friday it would be premature to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles, saying as he hosted Volodymyr Zelensky that he hoped to secure peace with Russia first.

"Hopefully they won't need it. Hopefully we'll be able to get the war over with without thinking about Tomahawks," Trump told reporters as he said opposite Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House.







