Putin briefed Russian Security Council members after Trump call: Aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed members of the country's Security Council after Thursday's phone call with US President Donald Trump, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

Ushakov's remarks came in an audio briefing to journalists published by the Kremlin on Telegram. He, however, did not give any further details on the discussions that took place.

On Thursday, Putin and Trump held what Ushakov described as a "very substantive, yet also extremely frank and confidential" phone conversation, which he said lasted for nearly two-and-a-half hours.

Ushakov said particular emphasis was placed on the Ukraine war, Putin and Trump discussed the possibility of holding another face-to-face meeting, and agreed that the representatives from both sides will immediately begin preparing for a summit, with the Hungarian capital Budapest as a potential venue.

The US president said the call was "very productive," and he and Putin could meet in Hungary within two weeks, after high-level delegations meet next week. The two leaders last met in Alaska on Aug. 15.

The phone call, eighth since Trump began his second term in January, came ahead of a key meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House on Friday. Zelenskyy says air defense and long-range capabilities are the main topics on the agenda.





