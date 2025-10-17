Major defense exhibition opens in South Korea

South Korea's biggest defense and aerospace exhibition kicked off on Friday with a record number of companies expected to showcase advanced technologies, Yonhap news reported.

The Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2025, which will run through next Friday, opened at the Seoul Air Base in Seongnam. The second segment of the exhibition will take place in Goyang, just northwest of the capital Seoul, from Monday.

A record 600 companies from 35 countries are expected to showcase advanced military hardware and technologies at the exhibition. In 2023, some 550 companies participated in the biennial event.

At the Seoul Air Base, the public portion of the event will be held from Friday to Sunday, featuring aerial displays by the South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team, civilian stunt teams, and demonstrations of locally developed high-tech aircraft.





