US expects Japan to stop buying Russian energy: Treasury secretary

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent conveyed to Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato the Trump administration's expectation for Japan to cease importing Russian energy.

Published October 16,2025
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that he informed Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato about the Trump administration's expectation that Japan stop importing Russian energy.

"Minister Kato and I also discussed important issues pertaining to the U.S.-Japan economic relationship and the Administration's expectation that Japan stop importing Russian energy," Bessent wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

His remarks came after their closed-door meeting to discuss plans for mobilizing Japan's strategic investment in the US through the US-Japan Trade and Investment Agreement.

The two also exchanged views on important issues in the US-Japan economic relationship, including global security and the importance of G7 commitments to increase economic pressure on Russia, according to a statement by the Treasury Department.