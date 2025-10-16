UN mission in Kabul welcomes ceasefire between Afghanistan, Pakistan

The UN mission in Kabul Thursday welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to an official statement.

Afghanistan and Pakistan on Wednesday agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire following renewed border clashes between the two sides since Tuesday night.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) called on all parties "to bring a lasting end to hostilities to protect civilians and prevent further loss of life, and reminds all parties of their obligations under international law to comply with the key principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution to prevent civilian casualties."

It said at least 18 civilians have been killed and dozens of others injured on the Afghan side in the latest clashes.

Over the last week the neighboring nations have seen some of their deadliest clashes since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Kabul.

The latest tensions began last week when Kabul accused Islamabad of violating Afghan airspace, leading to clashes on Saturday night which ended after mediation by Qatar and Saudi Arabia.





