 Contact Us
News World Pope slams millions facing hunger worldwide as 'collective failure'

Pope slams millions facing hunger worldwide as 'collective failure'

Pope Leo XIV criticized the world’s failure to end hunger Thursday, blaming a “soulless economy” and urging a reevaluation of lifestyles and priorities amid technological and scientific progress.

AFP WORLD
Published October 16,2025
Subscribe
POPE SLAMS MILLIONS FACING HUNGER WORLDWIDE AS COLLECTIVE FAILURE

Pope Leo XIV on Thursday slammed the world's failure to stop millions of people facing hunger, blaming a "soulless economy" and calling on people to rethink their livestyles and priorities.

"At a time when science has prolonged life expectancy, technology has brought continents closer together, and knowledge has opened up once unimaginable horizons, allowing millions of human beings to live -- and die -- victims of hunger is a collective failure, an ethical aberration, a historical sin," Leo said in a speech at the UN's agricultural agency.