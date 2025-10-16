Piaggio Aerospace gets order for 2 Avanti Evo planes from Turkish customer

Italian aviation firm Piaggio Aerospace, which was acquired by Turkish drone maker Baykar, received its first P.180 Avanti EVO light transport aircraft order from Türkiye, according to a statement from the company on Wednesday.

"Piaggio Aerospace has secured a new order for two P.180 Avanti EVO aircraft from a Turkish company, which will operate them in shuttle and ambulance configuration," it said.

The aircraft will be configured to support both executive transport and air ambulance missions, reflecting the growing demand for multi-role platforms in regional aviation, according to the statement.

"This order reinforces the strong international positioning of the Avanti EVO," said Piaggio Aerospace CEO Giovanni Tomassini.

He added that they are building a new future for Piaggio Aerospace thanks to the full support of the new owner, Baykar.

Baykar Technologies, the manufacturer of Bayraktar TB2, Akinci and Kizilelma drones, acquired Italian aerospace giant Piaggio in December, and the deal was finalized in June.

Besides Piaggio, Baykar signed cooperation deals with Leonardo, one of Europe's largest aerospace and defense firms. The two companies decided to establish a joint venture named LBA Systems to produce "next generation unmanned systems."





