African Union suspends Madagascar after coup

The African Union suspended Madagascar on Wednesday, hours after the leader of a military coup said he would be sworn in as the country's president.

"The rule of law must prevail over the rule of force," said AU Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in a statement, noting the suspension was with immediate effect.

President Andry Rajoelina fled the country, fearing for his safety, after weeks of anti-government "Gen-Z" protests which were joined by military factions over water and electricity shortages, with his firing of the entire government only exacerbating calls for his resignation.

From an undisclosed location, he attempted to dissolve the National Assembly by decree.

The National Assembly disregarded the decree and voted to impeach him on Tuesday.

Shortly after, Colonel Michael Randrianirina and his elite CAPSAT military unit announced that the military had taken control, dissolved most state institutions and would install a transitional government.

Randrianirina told reporters earlier Wednesday that he would soon be sworn in as president after the High Constitutional Court invited him to serve in the role.

Also on Wednesday, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) selected a panel of elders in a bid to de-escalate tensions in the former French colony.

Malawian President Peter Mutharika, chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation, said in a statement that the panel would be led by former Malawian President Joyce Banda on the mission to achieve restraint, peace and dialogue in the island nation.

"No further Malagasy lives should be lost due to the unrest," Mutharika said.





