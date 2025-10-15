UN CHIEF CONCERNED ABOUT MADAGASCARS MILITARY TAKEOVER

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern on Wednesday about the military's takeover of power in Madagascar.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the unconstitutional change of power in Madagascar," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The UN chief called on "all Malagasy stakeholders to work together to reach a peaceful settlement to the ongoing crisis and its root causes."

"The Secretary-General reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to continue to collaborate with Madagascar, the African Union and the Southern African Development Community for the restoration of peace and stability in the country," it added.

Madagascar's military announced Tuesday that the presidency will be assumed collectively by its officers.

The transition will extend for two years and will include a referendum for the establishment of a new Constitution.

Five institutions, including the High Constitutional Court, Independent National Electoral Commission, Senate, High Council for the Defense of Human Rights and the High Court of Justice, have been suspended as the National Assembly remains in place.