Trump peace plan echoes points raised by Erdoğan

The declaration emphasized respect for the sanctities of Christianity, Islam, and Judaism, evoking thoughts of places of special religious significance such as Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque, Solomon's Temple, and Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

The declaration highlighted that both Palestinians and Israelis could live in prosperity, with fundamental human rights protected, their security guaranteed, and their dignity preserved.

In the text, it was noted that, as President Erdoğan has repeatedly stated, the path to peace, tranquility, and economic development in the region goes through the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The text said, "We are aware that the Middle East can no longer sustain a cycle consisting of perpetual wars, deadlocked negotiations, or agreements negotiated successfully but applied in a fragmented, incomplete, or selective manner. The tragedies witnessed over the last two years should serve as an urgent warning that future generations deserve better than the failures of the past."

The text also mentioned, "Respecting these sacred bonds and protecting cultural heritage sites will continue to be the fundamental priority of our commitment to coexist peacefully." These statements brought to mind Jerusalem, home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Muslims, the Western Wall for Jews, and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for Christians.

ECONOMIC PROSPERITY THROUGH PEACE

We want this region to be a place where everyone, irrespective of race, faith, or ethnic background, can pursue their desires for peace, security, and economic prosperity by fostering tolerance, dignity, and equal opportunities for all.

We are committed to a comprehensive vision of peace, security, and shared prosperity based on mutual respect and a common destiny.



