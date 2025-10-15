South Korea, US firms sign deal on short take-off UAV

South Korean and US firms signed a deal to jointly develop a short take-off and landing (STOL) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday.

South Korean defense giant Hanwha Aerospace Co. and US defense company General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) signed the agreement during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) defense exhibition held in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, the two companies will develop a prototype of the GE-STOL UAV, conduct its maiden flight in 2027 and make the first delivery to an international customer in 2028.

"Leveraging our expertise in fighter jet engines, radar and avionics, Hanwha is ready to become a comprehensive unmanned aviation company," said Hanwha Aerospace President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Son Jae-il.

Hanwha Aerospace plans to set up a domestic manufacturing facility for the GE-STOL platform as part of its broader strategy to invest 750 billion won ($527 million) in its unmanned aerial vehicle business.



