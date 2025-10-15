Drone attack strikes Sudan capital: army source, eyewitnesses

A series of drone attacks targeted the Sudanese capital Khartoum for multiple hours on Wednesday, eyewitnesses and an army source told AFP.

A military official said the army had shot down "most of the drones", which targeted two army bases in the capital's northwest.

Since April 2023, Sudan's army has been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, who have regularly attacked army positions using drones.

Eyewitnesses in Omdurman, part of greater Khartoum, said they saw drones flying over the city and heard "loud explosions coming from the north" through the night on Wednesday.

It was reportedly the second day in a row drone strikes targeted the capital.

The Sudan Shield Forces, an armed group allied with the army, said two of its members were killed by a drone in the East Nile district of Khartoum on Tuesday.

Since the war broke out, it has killed tens of thousands of people and created the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.