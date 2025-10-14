Venezuela closes embassy in Norway after Nobel Peace Prize awarded to opposition leader

Venezuela announced Monday the closure of its embassy in Norway, just days after the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said the decision to shutter the diplomatic mission in the capital Oslo was part of "the first phase of a comprehensive restructuring of its Foreign Service," without directly mentioning the Nobel Prize.

The ministry added that the closure was related to a "strategic reassignment of resources," confirming that Venezuela will also shut down its embassy in Australia.

"The central objective of this reorganization is to optimize state resources and redefine our diplomatic presence to strengthen alliances with the Global South, promoting solidarity among peoples and cooperation in strategic areas for mutual development," the statement said.



"Venezuela reaffirms that these actions reflect its unwavering determination to defend national sovereignty and actively contribute to building a new world order based on justice, solidarity, and inclusion," it added.

Norway's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed regret over the move.

"The Venezuelan embassy informed us that it was closing its doors, without providing any reason," said ministry spokesperson Cecilie Roang in an email quoted by the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang.

"It's regrettable," she wrote. "Despite our differences on various issues, Norway wishes to keep dialogue with Venezuela open and will continue to work toward that goal," Roang added.

The announcement came days after the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee, appointed by the country's parliament, awarded the Peace Prize to Machado "for her tireless efforts to promote democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

On Sunday, President Nicolas Maduro lashed out at the 58-year-old laureate, calling her a "demonic witch."

Norway's Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed that "the Nobel Prize is independent of the Norwegian government."

Machado, who remains in hiding in Venezuela, dedicated the prize "to the suffering people of Venezuela" and to US President Donald Trump, from whom she hopes to gain support in her effort to oust Maduro. She said Friday that the award "is recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans" and represents "a boost to complete our task: to win freedom."



