Eurovision postpones vote on Israel’s 2026 participation after developments in Middle East

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has postponed a vote on whether Israel will be allowed to participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, citing recent developments in the Middle East, media reports said on Tuesday.

A virtual meeting to decide on the matter, originally scheduled for November, has been canceled, according to the BBC.

The EBU stated that the issue would now be addressed during its winter general assembly in December.

"In the light of recent developments in the Middle East, the EBU's executive board agreed there was a clear need to organise an open and in-person discussion," the BBC quoted EBU as saying following an Oct. 13 board meeting.

The debate over Israel's inclusion intensified following its ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

Several participating countries, including Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland, and the Netherlands, have signaled possible boycotts if Israel takes part in next year's contest in Vienna.

Dutch broadcaster AvroTros said last month that "a ceasefire or a change in the conflict would not alter its stance for 2026," though it added that future participation could be reviewed based on circumstances.

Austria's national broadcaster ORF, which is hosting the contest in 2026, welcomed the EBU's decision to postpone the vote.

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger had earlier said the arts "are not the appropriate arenas for sanctions."

Israel's broadcaster Kan has not yet commented on the latest development.

In September, it argued that Israel "should be allowed to take part," citing its strong track record in the contest.





