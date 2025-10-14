Australian PM and Donald Trump Jr. phone numbers published online

According to the BBC, the website (whose name was withheld for ethical reasons) collects data from the internet and compiles the contact information of individuals worldwide using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Albanese's office stated they are aware of the information and that local authorities are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for Liberal Party leader Sussan Ley, the main opposition leader in Australia, confirmed that Ley's private number was also published on the site. The spokesperson noted, "This situation is clearly concerning. The information has been used for soliciting requests from women."

The U.S.-based site reportedly offers contact information for hundreds of thousands of professionals and is often marketed commercially to recruiters and sales representatives.

The BBC confirmed that a private number currently used by Albanese and a number belonging to a line associated with Donald Trump Jr. were present on the site.

The platform's website states that users have free access to an unlimited number of contact details, with an option for unauthorized registration for more extensive data. The site also includes a request form for individuals who wish to have their personal data removed.