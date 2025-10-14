16 killed as fire breaks out in 2 factories in Bangladeshi capital

At least 16 people were killed when a fire broke out at a garment factory and engulfed an adjacent chemical warehouse in the Mirpur neighborhood of Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital and a major hub for factories, including garments.

The Fire Service's media cell confirmed the death toll and expressed concern that it could rise, stating that an operation to clean up the aftermath of the fire is still underway.

Up to 12 firefighting units rushed to the scene to put out the fire. The main fire was extinguished, but some fires are still active, according to the report.

The bodies were recovered from the garment factory and kept in front of it, the fire department said, adding that the bodies will be handed over to the police for further legal action.

The fire broke out around noon in the seven-story garment building. Bleaching powder, plastic, and hydrogen peroxide were all stored in the chemical warehouse. It was initially assumed that these people died as a result of harmful gases emanating from there.

Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Director General Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury told reporters on the scene that the search is still ongoing. The chemical warehouse next to it is still on fire.

He told reporters on the scene that no owners, officials, or employees of the chemical warehouse have been found since the incident and that it appears that the chemical warehouse does not have permission or a license.

Details will be disclosed after the investigation, he added.

Bangladesh is the world's second-largest fashion exporter, behind China. The female-dominated industry employed approximately four million people, with the majority falling into the low-income group.

The country's ready-made garment (RMG) exports totaled $38.48 billion in 2024, with key destinations including the United States and the European Union.

However, there have been significant safety and compliance issues due to factory overcrowding, particularly in key factory areas such as Mirpur, including unsafe chemical warehouses for garments.