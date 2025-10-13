Kremlin warns Tomahawk deliveries to Kyiv could ‘end badly’

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday warned that the possible delivery of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kyiv could "end badly," saying their launch would require the participation of American specialists.

Peskov told reporters that handling complex weapons systems such as the Tomahawk would inevitably involve US personnel, adding that this point mirrored remarks by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.

"Any expert here, even the slightest bit, understands this perfectly well and is aware of it," Peskov said, cited by the Russian state-run Tass news agency.

Medvedev said that supplying the missiles to Kyiv could have serious consequences for everyone, arguing it is impossible to distinguish nuclear-capable Tomahawks from conventional missiles in flight and asserting the missiles would be launched by the United States rather than by Kyiv.

The Kremlin spokesman's comments repeat Moscow's longstanding concern over advanced weapons transfers to Ukraine and underline claims that such deliveries would entail direct US involvement.

Tomahawk missiles are long-range, precision-guided cruise missiles; Russian officials have repeatedly warned that transfers of such systems raise risks of escalation, while Western officials have argued that arms deliveries are intended to help Ukraine defend its territory.