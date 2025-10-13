In Knesset speech, Trump says Gaza deal will herald 'golden age' of Middle East

US President Donald Trump told the Israeli parliament on Monday that the ceasefire he helped broker in the Gaza war had ushered in the "historic dawn of a new Middle East".

"And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace, a land and a region that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity," he said.

"This is not only the end of a war... This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East."

Turning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said: "Thank you very much, Bibi. Great job."



Trump received multiple standing ovations both before and during his speech.



During one section where he was praising US special envoy Steve Witkoff, a demonstrator shouted at Trump and was swiftly ejected.



"That was very efficient," Trump said.

Trump says 'long and painful nightmare' finally over for Israelis and Palestinians

Trump hailed an end to a "painful nightmare" after two years of war in Gaza during an address to Israel's parliament on Monday.

"From October 7 until this week, Israel has been a nation at war, enduring burdens that only a proud and faithful people could withstand," he said.

"For so many families across this land, it has been years since you've known a single day of true peace... The long and painful nightmare is finally over," the US president added.

Trump urges Israel's president to pardon Netanyahu

Trump has urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for alleged corruption.

Speaking before Israel's parliament on Monday, Trump said: "Cigars and some champagne — who the hell cares?" referring to the fraud charges Netanyahu faces, which he denies.

Trump: Middle Eastern nations want Hamas disarmed

Trump told lawmakers gathered in the Knesset on Monday that he saw a new coalition of nations emerging in the Middle East, in the wake of the US plan to end the war in Gaza.



"In an unprecedented achievement, virtually the entire region has endorsed the plan that Gaza will be immediately demilitarized, that Hamas will be disarmed, and Israel's security will no longer be threatened in any way," Trump said in a lengthy speech to the Israeli parliament.



Earlier in his remarks, Trump noted that "Israel has won all that they can by the force of arms." It was now time to pursue "peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East," he said.



"All across the Middle East, the forces of chaos, terror and ruin that have plagued the region for decades now stand weakened, isolated and totally defeated. A new coalition of proud and responsible nations is emerging," he said.



After his speech, Trump was set to fly to Egypt to attend a peace summit with about 20 world leaders to discuss peace in the Middle East.



Hours before his Knesset speech, the last remaining living hostages were released from Gaza by the Hamas authorities.







