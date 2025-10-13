Erdoğan tells UK PM: Two-state solution only path to lasting Gaza peace

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published October 13,2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
told UK PM Keir Starmer that lasting peace in Gaza
can only be achieved with a two-state solution, stressing the importance of the international community's efforts in this direction.
President Erdoğan held a closed-door meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer
in Sharm el-Sheikh, where he attended the Gaza Peace Summit
.
In a meeting that addressed regional and global issues, Turkish President Erdoğan tells UK Prime Minister that Ankara put in an intense effort to end attacks, reach a ceasefire
in Gaza
.
During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye
and the United Kingdom
, as well as regional and global issues.
Erdoğan stated that they are working to enhance cooperation
in all fields, particularly in the defense industry. He noted that Türkiye is making intensive efforts to end the attacks in Gaza
and achieve a ceasefire, adding that these efforts will continue to increase to make the truce permanent
and pave the way for peace.
Erdoğan also stressed the need for the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid
to Gaza and the immediate start of its reconstruction.