Erdoğan tells UK PM: Two-state solution only path to lasting Gaza peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer that a two-state solution is the only path to lasting peace in Gaza, urging the international community to intensify its efforts toward this goal.

Published October 13,2025
President Erdoğan held a closed-door meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Sharm el-Sheikh, where he attended the Gaza Peace Summit.

In a meeting that addressed regional and global issues, Turkish President Erdoğan tells UK Prime Minister that Ankara put in an intense effort to end attacks, reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and the United Kingdom, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan stated that they are working to enhance cooperation in all fields, particularly in the defense industry. He noted that Türkiye is making intensive efforts to end the attacks in Gaza and achieve a ceasefire, adding that these efforts will continue to increase to make the truce permanent and pave the way for peace.

Erdoğan also stressed the need for the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the immediate start of its reconstruction.