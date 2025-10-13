Erdoğan tells UK PM: Two-state solution only path to lasting Gaza peace

Turkish Presidenttold UK PM Keir Starmer that lasting peace incan only be achieved with a two-state solution, stressing the importance of the international community's efforts in this direction.President Erdoğan held a closed-door meeting with British Prime Ministerin Sharm el-Sheikh, where he attended theIn a meeting that addressed regional and global issues, Turkish President Erdoğan tells UK Prime Minister that Ankara put in an intense effort to end attacks, reach ainDuring the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations betweenand the, as well as regional and global issues.Erdoğan stated that they are working to enhancein all fields, particularly in the defense industry. He noted that Türkiye is making intensive efforts to end the attacks inand achieve a ceasefire, adding that these efforts will continue to increase to make theand pave the way for peace.Erdoğan also stressed the need for the uninterrupted delivery ofto Gaza and the immediate start of its reconstruction.











