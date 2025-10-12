TRUMPS GAZA PLAN PROVIDES HOPE FOR ENDING RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: ZELENSKY

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that US President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan provides "hope" that a similar approach could end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Of course, it gives signals for us, and hope that with such pressure, what President Trump used in (the) Middle East to make peace, and I hope that he will use the same instrument-even more-to pressure (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to stop his war in Ukraine," Zelensky told Fox News.

He emphasized the importance of secondary sanctions on Russia. "The secondary sanctions (are) very painful for Russia. Everybody understands it. It depends on President Trump's will ... and I'm asking him to ... support this package of secondary sanctions," he said.

Zelensky acknowledged European progress on reducing Russian energy dependence, saying Europe "decreased 80% of their contracts on energy during all this period of war."

"But it's not enough," he added.

The comments follow Zelensky's second phone call with Trump over the weekend. He described Saturday's conversation as "very productive," and the second call focused on Ukraine's defenses and other topics.

A Ukrainian delegation made up of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, and Sanctions Policy Commissioner Vladyslav Vlasiuk are set to travel to the US this week.