Trump, Sisi to chair Gaza peace summit in Egypt

US President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will on Monday chair a Gaza peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh set to be attended by world leaders including the head of the UN.

The gathering in the Red Sea resort town will bring together "leaders from more than 20 countries", Sisi's office said.

It will seek "to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security".

On Sunday, the Egyptian foreign ministry said a "document ending the war in the Gaza Strip" was expected to be signed during the "historic" gathering.

The summit was aimed at inaugurating "a new chapter of peace and security... and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people" in Gaza, it said in a statement.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he would attend, as will British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and Pedro Sanchez of Spain.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also travel to Sharm el-Sheikh, according to their offices.

The European Council will be represented by its president, Antonio Costa, a spokesperson said.

The plan for Gaza "offers a real chance to build a just and sustainable peace, and the EU is fully committed to supporting these efforts and contributing to its implementation", the spokesperson added.

Jordan's King Abdullah II is also expected to attend, according to state media.

There was no immediate word on whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would participate, while Hamas has said it will not take part.

Hossam Badran, a Hamas political bureau member, told AFP in an interview that the Palestinian militant group "will not be involved".

Hamas "acted principally through... Qatari and Egyptian mediators" during previous talks on Gaza, he said.