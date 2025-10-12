Thousands in Vienna rally for Gaza, urge Austria to sanction Israel

Thousands of Palestine supporters in Austria held a demonstration on Saturday calling for an end to the genocide committed by Israel in Gaza and for sanctions to be imposed on Israel.

The protest, co-organized by more than 50 civil society organizations in Vienna, attracted thousands of Palestine supporters.

Demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags chanted slogans such as "Boycott Israel" and "Europe funds, Israel bombs."

Supporters held banners reading, "Stop the genocide in Gaza, sanctions now" and "Austria, you cannot hide; you support genocide."

Thousands of protesters marched to the street where the Chancellor's Office, Foreign Ministry, and Presidential Palace are located, calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza and for Israel to be sanctioned.

Catholic priest Franz Sieder spoke at the event, describing how Palestinians have been subjected to inhumane treatment and virtually enslaved for decades.

Sieder described Israeli Primie Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as one of the era's worst criminals, accusing him of killing 60,000 people, including 20,000 children, and expressed shame that the Austrian government has remained silent on the issue.

Sieder also welcomed the new ceasefire in Gaza and stressed that Palestinians should have democratic and social fundamental rights.

Trade unionist Axel Magnus condemned the government's pro-Israel position, arguing that while Austria claims neutrality on the Gaza genocide, Chancellor Christian Stocker and Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger undermine it by actively participating in international drone and arms conferences.

Austria is a country that profits from wars and is in no way neutral, Magnus added.



