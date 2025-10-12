GERMANYS MERZ TO JOIN WORLD LEADERS AT GAZA PEACE SUMMIT IN EGYPT

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will travel to Egypt on Monday for a summit of around 20 world leaders, where a formal agreement on a ceasefire after two years of conflict in Gaza is to be signed.



"Germany will be committed to implementing the peace plan, initially focusing on maintaining a stable ceasefire and providing humanitarian aid," a government spokesman in Berlin said.



"The chancellor is underlining this commitment with tomorrow's trip."



The ceremony will take place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in the afternoon. US President Donald Trump, whose peace plan was approved by Israel and Hamas late last week, is also attending.



French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary General António Guterres have confirmed their participation, as has British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.



Following the ceasefire, which took effect on Friday, all remaining hostages are expected to be released by midday Monday in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.



Trump is scheduled to arrive in Israel early on Monday, meet with relatives of hostages, address parliament, and then continue on to Egypt for the summit.

