UK welcomes agreement between Israel, Hamas on 1st phase of Gaza ceasefire plan

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Thursday that he welcomes the announcement that Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza.

"I welcome the news that a deal has been reached" on the first stage of US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan for Gaza, Starmer said in a statement, according to the BBC.

"This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families, and for the civilian population of Gaza, who have all endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years," he added.

The prime minister expressed his gratitude "for the tireless diplomatic efforts" of Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the US, adding that this agreement "must now be implemented in full, without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza."

"We call on all parties to meet the commitments they have made, to end the war, and to build the foundations for a just and lasting end to the conflict and a sustainable path to a long-term peace."

His remarks came shortly after Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of a US-proposed Gaza deal.

The 20-point plan, first announced on Sept. 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and disease.





