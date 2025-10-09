Trump says Israel, Hamas agree to first phase of peace plan

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his peace plan, following talks in Egypt on ending the war in Gaza.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump said on his Truth Social network. "This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace."

Deal reached on first phase of Gaza ceasefire: Qatari ministry

An agreement was reached on all the provisions and implementation mechanisms of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which will lead to ending the war, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, said on Thursday.

The details will be announced later, Ansari added in a post on X.

Mediators say deal reached to end Gaza war

Mediators said Israel and Hamas reached a deal for the end of the Gaza war, a hostage-prisoner exchange and aid entry into Gaza, Egyptian state-linked media reported.

Al-Qahera News, which has links to the state intelligence services, said a deal "was reached tonight on all the terms and mechanisms for implementing the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement".









