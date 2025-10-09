Putin calls Russia, Tajikistan ‘reliable allies’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called his country and Tajikistan "reliable allies" as he embarked on a state visit to the Central Asian nation, where he held talks with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon.

"Indeed, we are constantly working on security and defense, including the difficult situation developing in the region. We are reliable allies. Russia values them greatly and will certainly fulfill all our obligations as an ally," Putin was quoted as saying by the Kremlin in opening remarks at a one-on-one meeting with Rahmon in the Tajik capital Dushanbe.

Expressing his agreement that Russian-Tajik relations are developing "very positively" in all areas, Putin said their trade and economic ties are progressing at a good pace, with the bilateral trade turnover growing by over 17% in the first seven months of this year.

Putin further said that they have also planned a number of important steps during his visit to Tajikistan.

"We must make a joint statement, a substantive one," Putin said, noting they must define their future approach "in all areas" and "draw up specific plans," without further elaboration.

"This will certainly be done, as our teams on both sides have prepared well for our meeting," he added.

For his part, Rahmon expressed pleasure over the "positive momentum" experienced in Moscow-Dushanbe ties, noting they maintain an active political dialogue.

"Trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties are developing successfully: trade turnover continues to grow, and humanitarian projects are being implemented. We cooperate closely in security matters, as well as on the international stage," Rahmon indicated.

Putin arrived in Dushanbe late Wednesday on a three-day visit, where he is scheduled to participate in the second Russia-Central Asia summit later Thursday and the Heads of State Council meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States on Friday.





