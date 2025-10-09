MALTAS FOREIGN MINISTER NOMINATES TRUMP FOR NOBEL PEACE PRIZE

Malta's Foreign Minister Ian Borg said on Thursday he met with US President Donald Trump and his wife in New York, where he presented Trump with a letter nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In a statement shared on the US social media company Facebook, Borg said the meeting came two years after his tenure as chairperson-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), during which he worked with various counterparts on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

Borg said he conveyed to Trump that, like many others, he had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize "for his efforts that led to peace finally being achieved this summer" between the two countries.

He added that he encouraged Trump to continue his efforts to promote peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.

"I am glad to see renewed commitment that brings us closer to peace," Borg said.