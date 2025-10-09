Kremlin: Putin and Aliyev to meet today

Peskov told reporters that Putin has a comprehensive agenda for his official visit to Tajikistan.

Highlighting that Russia-Azerbaijan relations are a separate, significant topic, he stated, "We have agreed for the two heads of state to meet today. We will see the results of this meeting. We are optimistic about it."

Peskov expressed hope that both leaders will discuss the current state of bilateral relations and address remaining issues. He emphasized that the telephone conversation between Putin and Aliyev on October 7 was "good, positive, and constructive," and it was during this call that the two leaders agreed to meet.

The planned meeting comes amid recent tensions between the two countries. The relationship has been strained by a few incidents:

On December 25, 2024, an AZAL Embraer 190 aircraft flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, resulting in 38 fatalities. Azerbaijani authorities stated the plane was shot down by Russian air defense forces, creating a strain on relations.

Subsequently, on June 27, Russian security forces raided houses inhabited by Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg, where two Azerbaijanis were killed and several others severely injured. This incident further escalated tensions between Russia and Azerbaijan.