Italy’s ruling party seeks ban on wearing of Muslim burqa, niqab in public spaces

Italy's ruling Brothers of Italy party has announced plans to introduce a bill banning Muslim women from wearing the burqa and niqab in public spaces, labeling it a move against "Islamic separatism," Politico reported Wednesday.

"Religious freedom is sacred, but it must be exercised in the open, in full respect of our constitution and the principles of the Italian state," lawmaker Andrea Delmastro, one of the bill's initiators, said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The burqa is a full-body garment covering a woman from head to toe and includes a mesh screen over the eyes. A niqab leaves the area around the eyes clear.

The ban would prohibit such garments in public spaces like shops, schools and offices, with fines ranging from €300 to €3,000 ($349 to $3,491) for violations.

The proposal is part of a broader bill addressing what the right-wing party of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called "separatism."

"It is a bill focused on regulating mosque funding and banning the full-face veil. It also targets forced marriages and requires religious groups not recognized by the state to disclose foreign funding," said Sara Kelany, head of immigration for Brothers of Italy, at a news conference.





