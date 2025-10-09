India, UK to expand defense exchanges, cooperate in building naval systems

India and the UK on Thursday agreed to expand bilateral exchanges between the armed forces as well as cooperate in building naval systems, according to a joint statement.

The agreements were reached after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted his British counterpart Keir Starmer for high-level talks in Mumbai, the financial capital of the South Asian nation.

After reviewing "a comprehensive strategic partnership," the two leaders agreed India and the UK will expand bilateral exchanges between the armed forces of India and the UK through joint exercises, training, and capacity building, said the statement.

They also announced the agreement to proceed via the government-to-government route "on an initial supply of Lightweight Multirole Missile systems," worth $468 million.

"This will further support India's air defense capabilities," the joint statement noted.

The two sides also intend to finalize an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in developing maritime electric propulsion systems for Indian Naval platforms.

Starmer arrived in India on Wednesday for a two-day visit, making his first official visit to the country. He is accompanied by a 125-member delegation from the UK, the largest ever government trade mission to India.

The bilateral trade between the two countries stands at nearly $56 billion, with a joint goal to double this figure by 2030, according to officials.

Separately, Modi and Starmer extended support to the US deal on Gaza, aimed at ending the war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The leaders expressed their commitment to working with regional partners for a lasting and just peace as a step towards a two-state solution, according to the joint statement.