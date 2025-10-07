UN chief condemns Houthi detentions of organization’s staff in Yemen

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the arbitrary detention of additional UN personnel by the Houthi group in Yemen, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Monday.

Most recently, the Houthis detained nine additional UN personnel, bringing the total number of arbitrarily detained UN staff to 53 since 2021, Dujarric said in a statement.

"These actions hinder the UN's ability to operate in Yemen and to deliver critical assistance. The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the safety and security of United Nations personnel in Yemen," he added.

Guterres reiterates his "urgent call for the immediate and unconditional release" of all personnel from the UN, non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations and diplomatic missions, Dujarric said.

"They must be respected and protected in accordance with applicable international law," he added.

Guterres reiterates that UN personnel must be allowed to independently perform their functions "without hindrance," Dujarric said, adding the premises and assets of the world body are "inviolable and must be protected at all times."



