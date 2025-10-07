Taiwan dispatches remote sensing satellites to US for space launch

Taiwan shipped the first satellite of its next-generation FORMOSAT-8 Earth-observation program to the US on Tuesday for a planned fourth-quarter launch, the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) said.

The spacecraft, formerly FS-8A, left TASA's Hsinchu facility on Oct. 7.

Officials hailed the send-off as a milestone for Taiwan's space ambitions. The spacecraft has been dubbed the "Chi Po-lin Satellite," honoring the late aerial filmmaker whose documentary "Seeing Taiwan" raised public focus on the island's environment.

At a ceremony, Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te said the mission links cultural memory with scientific progress and will strengthen Taiwan's ability to plan land use, monitor crops, respond to disasters, and protect the environment.

The launch will begin deployment of an eight-satellite constellation designed to provide frequent imaging of Taiwan and the wider region. The remaining units are expected to roll out over several years, with full deployment targeted by 2031.

Officials say the system will enable multiple daily revisits worldwide to support public-service needs at home and commercial demand abroad.

The program represents a significant step forward for the island nation's industrial development.

TASA said the project is heavily reliant on domestic suppliers and research partners, with the first satellite being built primarily in Taiwan to provide local firms with flight heritage and a foothold in the global space market.

The agency described the shipment as the beginning of a "watch over Taiwan, observe the world" era for its Earth-imaging work, saying the data will help emergency responders and environmental stewards while signaling Taiwan's commitment to being a reliable partner in regional and international space efforts.



