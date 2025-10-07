Minister Fidan at the OTS Foreign Ministers’ Council Meeting

Emphasizing that the Turkic world should now be a primary actor shaping regional balances, Fidan stated that the greatest strength of the Organization of Turkic States lies in the deepening mutual trust and cooperation among its members.

Fidan highlighted the need for more frequent consultations in the face of regional and global challenges to determine the position of the Turkic world and the joint steps to be taken, noting that the main theme of the 12th Organization of Turkic States Summit, "regional peace and security," is the foremost priority for the future of the shared geography.

He stressed that lasting peace and long-term stability can only be achieved by continuously strengthening coordination and partnership among member states, and that reaching this goal requires acting in harmony on geopolitical issues, enhancing coordination and cooperation on international platforms, and speaking with a unified voice on critical matters.

Emphasizing unity in the Turkic world, Fidan noted that the inclusion of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) into the Organization of Turkic States in 2022 strengthened Turkic unity, and stated that it is a shared responsibility to lift the unjust isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people and to recognize their rights.