KAZAKAHSTANS TOKAYEV SUPPORTS DEVELOPING ORGANIZATION OF TURKIC STATES+ FORMAT

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday voiced support for developing an "Organization of Turkic States Organization+" format to expand cooperation with other partners.

During the group's 12th summit in Gabala, Azerbaijan, held under the theme "Regional Peace and Security," he said: "Today, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has become a distinguished and influential platform that unites friendly nations."

Expressing gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the warm hospitality in the historic city of Gabala, Tokayev said the meeting's agenda reflected the deep-rooted ties among Turkic nations.

He praised Kyrgyzstan's previous term and voiced confidence in Azerbaijan's leadership for further strengthening the organization.

Tokayev emphasized that the global security system is under severe strain due to ongoing conflicts and geopolitical tensions, adding that the peace declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia was "a historic step that opened the path toward lasting stability and economic growth."

Highlighting the importance of unity among Turkic nations amid global uncertainty, Tokayev said: "Today, the international community sees us as strong, resilient, and united peoples."

The Kazakh leader proposed establishing a Cybersecurity Council under the OTS framework, noting that while member states already cooperate against terrorism and organized crime, the digital era requires a coordinated response to cyber threats.

Tokayev also underlined the need to advance trade and economic projects, calling for the effective use of the Turkic Investment Fund and announcing that the OTS economy ministers' meeting will be held in the Kazakh city of Turkistan in November.

He noted that cargo volume along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) has increased sixfold in the past five years, urging member states to modernize the route and enhance digitalization in transport and logistics.

Proposing the creation of a Digital Monitoring Center and an Energy Efficiency Excellence Council, Tokayev said cooperation in artificial intelligence and renewable energy would be essential for sustainable growth.

Expressing concern over the shrinking Caspian Sea, he called for joint efforts to protect the ecosystem of what he described as "a body of water with a special place in the history of Turkic peoples."

Tokayev also suggested hosting a Creative Economy Forum in Almaty next year to strengthen cultural and educational ties among Turkic youth and establishing a Turkic World Researchers Club under the Turkic Academy based in Kazakhstan.