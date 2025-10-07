Halkbank says legal in US to process to continue after Supreme Court denies appeal

Turkish state lender Halkbank said Monday that the US Supreme Court's decision to reject its appeal does not mark the end of legal proceedings, and that the case will continue through the normal judicial process.

"As is known, in the process regarding Halkbank's ongoing criminal case in the USA; the Second Circuit rejected our Bank's common law immunity request on October 22, 2024," Halkbank said in a statement.

"This development does not mean that the legal proceedings are finalized. The process will go forward in its ordinary course, and our Bank will continue to assert all its legal rights," it underlined.

Halkbank also said efforts to identify a legal basis for a conciliation, within the framework of understandings between the US and Türkiye, are continuing in a positive direction.

On Monday, the US Supreme Court rejected an appeal by Halkbank to review a lower court's ruling that the public lender was not immune to prosecution under common law.





