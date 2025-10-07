Brazilian President Lula urges Trump to lift tariffs, sanctions

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spoke with US President Donald Trump on Monday, requesting the withdrawal of a tariff surcharge on goods from his country and the removal of sanctions against Brazilian officials.

"The two leaders spoke in a friendly tone for 30 minutes, during which they reminisced about the good chemistry they had in New York during the UN General Assembly," said a press release published by the Brazilian government.

The conversation focused on repairing recently fraying ties and tackling punitive US measures against Brazil.

According to a statement from Lula on X, the Brazilian leader immediately addressed the existing trade tensions. Lula pointed out that Brazil is one of only three G20 countries with which the US maintains a trade surplus, arguing for the removal of the 40% surcharge imposed on domestic products.

Lula also said he pressed Trump to lift sanctions against Brazilian officials, including the revocation of visas for individuals including Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and his wife.

"I see our direct contact as an opportunity to restore the 201-year-old friendly relations between the two largest democracies in the West," Lula stated, emphasizing the need to mend the diplomatic rift.

The two leaders, who previously had a brief, friendly exchange during the UN General Assembly — a moment Trump reportedly referred to as having good "chemistry" — agreed to appoint high-level negotiators.

Trump named Secretary of State Marco Rubio to lead the talks on the tariff issue, while Lula appointed Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, and Finance Minister Fernando Haddad to represent Brazil.

They also agreed to meet face-to-face soon. Lula suggested a meeting at the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Malaysia and renewed his invitation for Trump to attend COP30 in the northern city of Belem.

Trump is expected to visit Malaysia as part of a wider Asian trip that includes stops in Japan and South Korea, although his attendance at ASEAN has yet to be confirmed.





