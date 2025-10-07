Activists stage protest against Netanyahu, Trump at Madrid Wax Museum

A group of activists staged a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump at the Wax Museum in Madrid.

Entering the museum, around four to five activists placed a puppet of Netanyahu dressed as horror movie character "Chucky" on a chair next to the wax figures of Donald and Melania Trump.

The activists also positioned small dog figurines beside the Trumps' statues, each bearing the faces of Argentine President Javier Milei, far-right Vox party leader Santiago Abascal, Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez Almeida, and Madrid regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso, all known for their support to Israel's actions in Gaza.

The protesters left the museum before security personnel could intervene.

Separately, a group of Spanish photojournalists gathered in front of Spain's Parliament to commemorate more than 240 journalists killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza over the past two years and to condemn the targeting of media workers.

Wearing press vests and helmets, and holding their cameras, the journalists lay on the ground as sirens blared, symbolizing the dangers and hardships faced by reporters covering the conflict in Gaza.