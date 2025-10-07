6 Global Sumud Flotilla activists remain in Israeli detention

Six international activists detained from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla remain in Israeli detention, the Israeli legal center Adalah said Tuesday.

"Six participants who were aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, unlawfully intercepted and detained on their way to Gaza amid the ongoing genocide, remain in Israeli detention," the center said in a statement.

It said the detained activists are citizens of Norway, Morocco, and Spain, vowing to continue "to demand their immediate release."

Adalah said its lawyers submitted requests to Israeli authorities to visit the detained activists on Wednesday if they remain in custody.

Israeli media earlier reported that authorities had extended the detention of Spanish activist Reyes Rigo Cervilla for one week.

Early Tuesday, Israeli authorities deported more than 130 activists through Jordan.

Last week, Israeli naval forces attacked a flotilla of more than 40 boats heading to Gaza to challenge Israel's illegal blockade on the enclave, detaining more than 470 activists from over 50 countries.

Israel has maintained the blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for almost 18 years.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardments have killed more than 67,100 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it uninhabitable.