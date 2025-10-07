3 Israeli soldiers injured in southern Gaza blast, army says

Three reserve soldiers were wounded in a bomb explosion in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, the Israeli army said on Tuesday.

A military statement said two of the soldiers sustained serious injuries, while a third was moderately wounded.

It did not provide details about the circumstances of the blast but said the injured troops received medical treatment.

According to the latest military figures, 913 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 6,318 others wounded since the start of the Gaza war two years ago. These figures cover casualties in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Lebanon and inside Israel.

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas held a second day of indirect negotiations in Egypt on Tuesday to reach a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement under US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan.

On Sept. 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point proposal that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza. Hamas agreed to the plan in principle.

The Israeli military has killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave all but uninhabitable and has led to mass displacement, starvation, and the proliferation of disease.