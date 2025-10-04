Liverpool lose 2-1 to Chelsea in fast and furious clash

 Contact Us
Brazilian teenager Estevao scored a 95th minute winner as Chelsea inflicted a third consecutive defeat on Liverpool with a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Defending champions Liverpool now trail leaders Arsenal by one point at the top of the Premier League table.

Published October 04,2025
An injury-time winner from teenager Estevao Willian earned Chelsea a 2-1 victory over champions Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, condemning them to a third defeat in a row in all competitions.

The 18-year-old Brazilian scored from a Marc Cucurella pass in the fifth minute of time added on in a frenzied game at Stamford Bridge.

A second half equaliser from Cody Gakpo looked to have earned Liverpool a point after Moises Caicedo had put Chelsea ahead in the 12th minute.

The result leaves Liverpool second in the table on 15 points, one behind Arsenal. Chelsea rose to sixth on 11.