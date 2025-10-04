Israeli soldiers were 'very rude,' says Argentinian activist after returning from Israeli detention

Israeli soldiers were "very rude," said an Argentinian who returned to Türkiye by a plane that carried activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was seized by Israel in international waters this week.

The soldiers were "very aggressive with me," Gonzalo Di Pretoro, who has an amputation in his right foot, told Anadolu after arriving at the Istanbul Airport on Saturday afternoon. The plane carried activists from various nations.

"I said I need my special shoes. They said no ... they pushed me when I said I needed this," he added.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, en route to break the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave, approached Gaza waters on the evening of Oct 1. The Israeli army attacked the flotilla, illegally seizing dozens of boats and ships and detaining hundreds of their passengers.