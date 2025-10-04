India 'welcomes' Trump’s leadership as Hamas agrees with Gaza ceasefire plan

India on Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump's "leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress," and "Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward."

This comes as Palestine resistance group Hamas issued its formal response to Trump's plan in which it approved the release of all Israeli captives, the delivery of the bodies of the deceased, and the handover of Gaza's administration to an independent technocratic Palestinian body.

"We welcome President Trump's leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the US social media company X. "India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace."

US President Donald Trump on Friday had welcomed Hamas' response to his ceasefire and prisoner-exchange proposal, saying he believes the Palestinian group is "ready for a lasting peace."





