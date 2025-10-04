EU WELCOMES HAMAS RESPONSE TO TRUMPS GAZA CEASEFIRE PLAN

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday described Hamas's readiness to release Israeli hostages and engage on the basis of the recent ceasefire proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump as "encouraging."

"This moment must be seized. An immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages are within reach," von der Leyen wrote on the US social media platform X.

Trump on Friday said he believed Hamas was "ready for lasting peace" and urged Israel to "immediately stop bombing Gaza" in order to secure the release its captives.

Hamas announced its willingness to release all Israeli captives, alive and dead, and to hand over Gaza's administration to an independent Palestinian authority composed of technocrats. However, it stressed that the enclave's future and Palestinian rights must be addressed within a broader national Palestinian framework.

Von der Leyen said Europe "will support all efforts aiming to end the suffering of civilians," reiterating the bloc's long-standing position that "the only viable solution for peace" remains the two-state solution.

European Council President Antonio Costa also hailed Hamas' response, calling it "a significant step forward."

"Peace in Gaza may finally be within reach... The release of hostages, a ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian access must now follow. I call on all parties to act with urgency and responsibility," he said on X.

Tel Aviv estimates that 48 Israeli captives remain in Gaza, including 20 alive.

Israel, meanwhile, holds around 11,100 Palestinian captives, many of whom face torture, hunger, and medical neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights groups.

On Sept. 29, Trump unveiled the 20-point plan, including the release of Israeli captives, a ceasefire, disarmament of Hamas, and rebuiliding and governance of Gaza under a "Board of Peace."

Israel has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The military action has reduced most of the infrastructure to rubble.