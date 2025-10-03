Turkish Intelligence arrests man suspected of working for MOSSAD

As a result of a joint operation conducted by the National Intelligence Organization, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, and the Istanbul Provincial Police Department's Counter-Terrorism Branch, Serkan Çiçek was detained on charges of working for the Israeli secret service MOSSAD.

The National Intelligence Organization's intelligence work determined that Serkan Çiçek was in contact with Faysal Rasheed, a member of Israel's Online Operations Center. Çiçek accepted Rasheed's offer to conduct espionage activities targeting a Palestinian activist who is opposed to Israel's Middle East policies.

National Intelligence Organization investigations revealed that Serkan Çiçek, whose real name is Muhammet Fatih Keleş, changed his name after incurring significant debts in his business life. Following this, Çiçek left his trade business and started working as a private investigator, establishing "Pandora Detectives" in 2020. During this period, he met Musa Kuş (who was later arrested for spying for Israel and assisting detectives in obtaining personal data from public records for financial gain) and lawyer Tuğrulhan Dip.

As part of his detective work, Serkan Çiçek collaborated with both the currently arrested Musa Kuş and Lawyer Tuğrulhan Dip. His detective activities drew the attention of MOSSAD agents. MOSSAD operative Faysal Rasheed, who introduced himself as a legal firm employee abroad, contacted Serkan Çiçek via WhatsApp on July 31, 2025.

Faysal Rasheed requested a four-day surveillance job from Serkan Çiçek, targeting a Palestinian activist in Başakşehir who opposes Israel's Middle East policies. For this job, Rasheed paid Serkan Çiçek 4,000 USD in cryptocurrency on August 1, 2025.

Çiçek researched the target online and learned he was a Palestinian activist. Even knowing that his contact, Musa Kuş, had been arrested and sentenced to 19 years for working for Israel, Çiçek accepted Faysal Rasheed's offer.

Serkan Çiçek went to the address provided by the MOSSAD agent (Faysal Rasheed) to investigate the target but could not locate him. Çiçek failed to gather the information requested by Faysal Rasheed during the surveillance. Consequently, Rasheed terminated contact on August 3, 2025.