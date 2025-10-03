Morocco’s prime minister says open to dialogue after youth protests

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said Thursday that his government is open to dialogue after youth protests that left three people dead.

"A dialogue-based approach remains the only way to address various social and economic issues facing the country," he said during a government meeting.

At least three people were killed and 354 others injured, mostly security personnel, in six days of violent protests in the North African country, according to the Interior Ministry.

The protests first began with demands for better education and health care. They have been organized by an anonymous group calling itself "GenZ 212" through online platforms.

The ministry said at least 326 security personnel were injured in the unrest, while extensive damage was reported to 271 public security vehicles and 175 private cars.

The protests have spread across several cities, including Rabat and Casablanca in the west, Tangier and Tetouan in the north, and Agadir in central Morocco, where they escalated into clashes with security forces.





